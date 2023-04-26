Child shot needs blood transfusion, spurs call to action for doners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crime with a lot of questions left behind. An 8-year-old girl, was shot in the head after someone sprayed her home with bullets Monday. There were also several other children asleep inside at the time of the shooting. Still – no one is in custody for the crime.

Doctors have told the family they have to wait for the swelling in her head to go down before going in after the bullet fragments – so she still has a long road ahead.

“That’s what you gotta do. You’ve got to believe.” her Great-Grandmother Joreatha Campbell said Wednesday.

Smiles are finally coming back to the faces of the family after a horrific crime showed up at their door Monday night.

“Olivia she’s doing great for her condition,” Campbell said.

Police tell us earlier this week, someone pulled up to this home along Burbank Drive and opened fire. Multiple shell casings on the ground that night show the aftermath. Inside, several children were asleep including eight-year-old Olivia. She was hit in the head by one of the rounds that pierced her home.

“You shot a little girl in the head. Your life isn’t even yours no more.”

Joreatha Campbell is Olivia’s great-grandmother and says the little girl has a resilience that will get her through this.

“They carried her in but she’s gonna walk out,” said Campbell.

But that could be two weeks away as she’s still going to need surgery to remove the bullet fragments. Doctors tell the family little Olivia is going to need a blood transfusion, so a campaign of sorts was launched online by people touched by her story.

“This is an innocent child, that needs our help.”

Charli Burton is a distant friend of the family, but when she heard about the transfusion that’s needed, she rallied for the cause online, garnering hundreds of responses and hoping people to help.

“If you’re o-positive, you can make a donation to help anyone but right now, we really need to help Olivia.” Burton told us.

And the need is certainly out there.

“Blood is perishable. Blood and blood products cannot be stockpiled.”

Angela Powley is with the American Red Cross. She says we’re entering into the season where blood is in high demand and

“Are you willing to give a little bit of your time and a little bit of your blood to save someone’s life? Powley told WBTV.

When it comes to the shooter, Campbell pulls no punches.

“I pray that they get their life right because their minds are no good,” she said.

If you’d like to make a donation, the Red Cross Centers are open. They say it’s best to make an appointment before heading down to roll up your sleeve.

