Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approves proposed 2023-24 budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education approved a $2.1 million proposed operating budget, including one-time COVID funding of $227.4 million, for 2023-24 at its meeting Tuesday.

The proposed budget seeks $596.9 million from the county, an increase of $39 million, or 7%, over last year’s appropriation, according to a news release.

CMS said the proposed increase includes an investment of Mecklenburg County funds to accommodate an anticipated 5.5% state raises for teachers, other certified staff, principals, and noncertified staff. The state budget is now making its way through the General Assembly. The expansion appropriation also includes an additional increase to the teacher’s salary supplement.

“The proposed salary increases for district employees are long overdue, particularly those for teachers,” said Board Chair Elyse Dashew. “We are happy to see the financial recognition by the state for teachers, principals, and others in CMS. More increases are needed, particularly for starting teachers who don’t earn enough to live in Charlotte without spouses or roommates – but this is a substantial first step. We support the increases and hope they will remain the same as the General Assembly hammers out a state budget.”

County funding of $8.4 million is allocated for charter enrollment growth and the opening of two new elementary schools. The state mandates that $6.8 million of the $8.4 million be passed through to charter schools, according to CMS.

“Our proposed budget is focused on building district capacity, which will benefit all of our students,” said Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill. “Increased money for our employees, especially for teachers, will help us fill teacher vacancies and hard-to-staff positions – which will directly benefit our students.”

The district’s proposed budget will be presented to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners at its May 11 meeting. After that, the county commissioners will receive the county manager’s recommended operating and capital budgets May 18, which will include the district’s funding.

“We are hopeful that the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will approve our budget request,” Dashew said.

There will be a public hearing on the county budget May 24; the commissioners will vote on the budget June 6.

