Catawba family looking for kidney donor for their young daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just days after being born, 17-month-old Kenzlyn has faced many challenges to stay alive.

This National Pediatric Transplant Week (April 23-April 29), Kenzlyn’s mother Katie O’Neil is hoping someone will help her daughter grow up to be healthy.

Doctors like Susan Massengill at Levine Children’s Hospital explained that Kenzlyn has very rare kidney disease. They too are hoping that she receives the kidney she needs soon.

“She has congenital nephrotic syndrome, which often leads to the need for Kidney transplantation because of her risk of other complications of this nephrotic syndrome. One of them being blood clots which she already experienced when she was a baby,” shared Massengill.

Massengill also shared Kenzlyn also at risk for overwhelming infection that can lead to really severe illnesses.

Doctors shared that with no cure for this type of congenital nephrotic syndrome (Finnish Type), Massengill says the only way to manage it is through a kidney transplant.

On top of taking medications twice a day, O’Neil said her daughter Kenzlyn also has to take trips to Levine Children’s Hospital three days a week for infusions, traveling three days a week from Catawba to Charlotte for treatments that last nearly five hours.

As a mother, O’Neil said she wants to give Kenzlyn her kidney, but doctors advised against it since O’Neil is Kenzlyn’s primary caretaker during the day. If O’Neil did the transplant, she said it would call for her to take a lot of time off to heal. O’Neil said doctors advised her against this because Kenzlyn is at an age where she needs to be carried a lot.

“Kidneys are one of the only ones, might be one of the only ones you can give while you’re alive because we have two. Most people can survive and live very well after just one. So being able to share a Kidney with Kenzlyn she only needs one. So when she gets a kidney it will change our lives. We will go back to a more normal,” shared O’Neil.

O’Neil says Kenzlyn will likely need another transplant when she reaches her teenage years. She said then as a mom, she will be able to donate her kidney to her daughter.

To find out more about Kenzlyn, click here.

To see if you could be a donor, you can email Kidneylivingdonor@atriumhealth.org or call 704-355-3602.

