PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Business owners affected by fire in downtown Statesville appreciate community support, look forward

GG’s owner already has new shop she hopes to open soon
The president of Theatre Statesville is grateful for community support, asks everyone to...
The president of Theatre Statesville is grateful for community support, asks everyone to support local theater.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The smoke has new cleared from the catastrophic fire that swept through several buildings in downtown Statesville on Tuesday.  At least three businesses were heavily damaged.  Today, those associated with those businesses are trying to decide what to do next, and they’re grateful for what they say has been overwhelming support from the community. 

Late Wednesday afternoon firefighters were back in front of the building that used to be home GG’s gift shop.  They were looking down from above as they continued their investigation.  At ground level many people were coming by just to see it.

“Hardship, disaster, why? It’s heartbreaking.  It really is,” one woman said.

GG’s owner Gloria Hager was back at the coffee shop across the street today, still getting support from the community.

“People hugging me and crying because they love the store and so much in this community,” Hager said. “Everyone was hugging, some were crying, some were just so sad, but I’m telling you it was just a beautiful experience if you can say a fire, this catastrophe, was uplifting, it was just a blessed day yesterday.”

Yesterday Hager wasn’t sure what her next step would be, but today she says she’s found a new place to rent just a few doors down at 125 W. Broad St.

“Unless something goes awry we will set up there and start getting merchandise,” Hager said. “I’ve already found a building to rent for at least a year because the building that we’re in is going to take a while to get it back.”

“We immediately started getting phone calls and text messages, messages on Facebook expressing support,” said Caity Gordon, president of Theatre Statesville. 

Firefighters said the fire started in the Theatre Statesville Building and the damage is devastating. A supporter started a GoFundMe page, and there have other offers of help. All appreciated, Gordon says.

“Certainly donations do help,” Gordon said. “We don’t know how we’re going to produce any revenue in the next couple of months.  That’s going to be a problem and replacing the things that we lost though we did have insurance coverage there are some things we still have to take care of.”

Officials with the City of Statesville said on Wednesday that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. No cause has yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murder’s secret release
Police were able to track the car using the mother’s cell phone which was still inside.
Organization has message for parents after 5-year-old in stolen car found safe
Charlotte City Council approves $20M for affordable housing
Charlotte City Council approves $20M for affordable housing
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the man who...
Crime Stoppers: Detectives working to identify man who robbed east Charlotte convenience store