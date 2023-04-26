Albemarle mourns death of former mayor

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former City of Albemarle Mayor Elbert L. “Whit” Whitley, Jr., passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

Whitley was born and raised in Albemarle and attended Duke University. Upon his graduation from college, he served his country in the Armed Forces in Frankfurt, Germany.

After returning to Albemarle, Whitley served on the Albemarle City Council from 1965 to 1969. He went on to serve as Mayor from 1969 to 1977 and again from 2005 to 2013.

“Mayor Whitley was a staple of Albemarle. His years of dedication and consistent leadership made him a role model for public service,” said Ronnie Michael, City of Albemarle Mayor. “In leading our City through challenging times, Whit’s steady guidance helped set us up for our City’s current success. On behalf of City Council, I want to express our deepest sympathies to Mayor Whitley’s family and friends.”

“Mayor Whitley will be remembered as a true gentleman and the epitome of a dedicated servant leader. He always placed the City and public’s best interest above his own,” said Michael Ferris, Albemarle City Manager. “Mayor Whitley had a deep care and concern for our employees and did all he could to support them in accomplishing the business of the City.”

In addition to holding public office, Whitley served terms as President of the Albemarle Jaycees as well as President of the Chamber of Commerce. He also served eight years on the North Carolina Board of Economic Development. Whitley was a member of the North Carolina Board of Economic Development, Board of Directors of the Stanly Memorial Hospital. He was also a long-time Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Stanly Community College.

Flags at all City facilities have been lowered in remembrance of Whitley. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.