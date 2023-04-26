PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Albemarle mourns death of former mayor

Former Mayor Elbert L. “Whit” Whitley, Jr., passes away
Whitley served on the Albemarle City Council from 1965 to 1969. He went on to serve as Mayor...
Whitley served on the Albemarle City Council from 1965 to 1969. He went on to serve as Mayor from 1969 to 1977 and again from 2005 to 2013(City of Albemarle)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former City of Albemarle Mayor Elbert L. “Whit” Whitley, Jr., passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

Whitley was born and raised in Albemarle and attended Duke University. Upon his graduation from college, he served his country in the Armed Forces in Frankfurt, Germany.

After returning to Albemarle, Whitley served on the Albemarle City Council from 1965 to 1969. He went on to serve as Mayor from 1969 to 1977 and again from 2005 to 2013.

“Mayor Whitley was a staple of Albemarle. His years of dedication and consistent leadership made him a role model for public service,” said Ronnie Michael, City of Albemarle Mayor. “In leading our City through challenging times, Whit’s steady guidance helped set us up for our City’s current success. On behalf of City Council, I want to express our deepest sympathies to Mayor Whitley’s family and friends.”

“Mayor Whitley will be remembered as a true gentleman and the epitome of a dedicated servant leader. He always placed the City and public’s best interest above his own,” said Michael Ferris, Albemarle City Manager. “Mayor Whitley had a deep care and concern for our employees and did all he could to support them in accomplishing the business of the City.”

In addition to holding public office, Whitley served terms as President of the Albemarle Jaycees as well as President of the Chamber of Commerce. He also served eight years on the North Carolina Board of Economic Development. Whitley was a member of the North Carolina Board of Economic Development, Board of Directors of the Stanly Memorial Hospital. He was also a long-time Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Stanly Community College.

Flags at all City facilities have been lowered in remembrance of Whitley. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Suspect from stolen car case in Chapel Hill, NC
Amber Alert canceled after missing Chapel Hill 5-year-old found safe
Attempted break-in in Providence Country Club community caught on security camera.
‘It makes us feel very unsafe’: Suspect spotted on camera attempting to break into homes in south Charlotte

Latest News

Events will be happening Thursday through Sunday at zMAX Dragway in Concord.
Circle K Four-Wide Nationals roar into Concord this weekend
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Proposed tropical-style lagoon concerns some Huntersville residents
Two businesses were targeted by an arsonist according to police
Search underway for person who set 2 Gaston Co. businesses on fire
STEAM events will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Kannapolis set to hold STEAM events Wednesday and Thursday