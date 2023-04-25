The wet pattern starts Wednesday through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another comfortable day is in store for today with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

• Today: Increasing clouds, mild

• Wednesday: PM Showers

• First Alert Weather Day Friday & Sunday: Increased rain chances

Wednesday will be the start of a wet weather pattern lasting all the way through Sunday with several rounds of rain. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon lasting throughout the day with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will bring scattered showers and t-storms during the daytime hours with a heavy round of rain moving in by the nighttime. More rain Friday into Sunday – stay tuned for the latest timing. Saturday continues to trend drier.

Enjoy today!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

