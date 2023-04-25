PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The wet pattern starts Wednesday through the weekend

Highs in the Charlotte area will be into the 60s with lows dipping into the 40s. Rain chances pick up later this week.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another comfortable day is in store for today with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40s.

•     Today: Increasing clouds, mild

•     Wednesday: PM Showers

•     First Alert Weather Day Friday & Sunday: Increased rain chances

.(WBTV)

Wednesday will be the start of a wet weather pattern lasting all the way through Sunday with several rounds of rain. Showers will move in Wednesday afternoon lasting throughout the day with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will bring scattered showers and t-storms during the daytime hours with a heavy round of rain moving in by the nighttime. More rain Friday into Sunday – stay tuned for the latest timing. Saturday continues to trend drier.

.(WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy today!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

