PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Game night forecast!
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
Anson Co. sixth graders will remain in elementary school next year
A Colleton County jury convicted disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh of two counts of...
Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh on new charges