Statesville teen injured in shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are investigating after a teenager was shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called out around 2:08 a.m. to Inglewood Road for shots fired. There, they found a 16-year-old had been shot in the leg.

The teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Anyone with information should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

