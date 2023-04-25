Statesville teen injured in shooting
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Police are investigating after a teenager was shot early Tuesday morning.
Officers said they were called out around 2:08 a.m. to Inglewood Road for shots fired. There, they found a 16-year-old had been shot in the leg.
The teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.
Anyone with information should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
