State confirms second Caldwell Co. rabies case of 2023

Caldwell County’s second rabies case of the year was confirmed Tuesday, officials wrote in a press release.(ky3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County’s second rabies case of the year was confirmed Tuesday, officials wrote in a press release.

The animal that tested positive was a skunk found on Midway Sand Road in Granite Falls. County staff said it had come in contact with several dogs in the area.

[US had 5 rabies deaths last year, highest total in a decade]

The skunk was submitted to the North Carolina State Laboratory by the county’s Animal Care Enforcement for testing.

Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement will hold a free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds. They’ll be free for residents and $10 for non-county residents.

Pets must be on a leash or crated.

To help protect pets:

  • Make sure all companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
  • Supervise pets to prevent exposure.
  • If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect from the infectious saliva that may be on the animal’s coat.
  • Teach children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
  • Avoid attracting wildlife to homes by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

Anyone with questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination should contact Animal Care Enforcement at 180 Government Way, Lenoir or call 828-572-4535. If there is an emergency outside normal working hours, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.

