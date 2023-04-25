State confirms second Caldwell Co. rabies case of 2023
The county will hold a rabies shot clinic in response.
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell County’s second rabies case of the year was confirmed Tuesday, officials wrote in a press release.
The animal that tested positive was a skunk found on Midway Sand Road in Granite Falls. County staff said it had come in contact with several dogs in the area.
The skunk was submitted to the North Carolina State Laboratory by the county’s Animal Care Enforcement for testing.
Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement will hold a free rabies clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Caldwell County Fairgrounds. They’ll be free for residents and $10 for non-county residents.
Pets must be on a leash or crated.
To help protect pets:
- Make sure all companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
- Supervise pets to prevent exposure.
- If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect from the infectious saliva that may be on the animal’s coat.
- Teach children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
- Avoid attracting wildlife to homes by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.
Anyone with questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination should contact Animal Care Enforcement at 180 Government Way, Lenoir or call 828-572-4535. If there is an emergency outside normal working hours, call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
