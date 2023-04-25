Soccer coach charged with assault after incident involving student after a game

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 43-year-old soccer coach faces a charge of simple assault after an investigation into an incident that took place after a game in March.

“On March 29, 2023, during the Spring Athletic Games at Statesville High School, an 18-year-old student reported that she was assaulted by a female coach following a soccer game. The student reported the incident to a School Administrator and the School Resource Officer who initiated an investigation,” according to a press release from the City of Statesville.

The SRO was able to review the video and spoke with the people involved which led to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault for Shanna Evans, 43, of Statesville.

“Evans was served with the criminal summons for simple assault on April 21, 2023, and received an initial court date of Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9 a.m.” according to the city.

It is unclear if the student is on the soccer team or if Evans remains a coach at this time.

