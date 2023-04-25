PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Chamber presenting Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday

The Trade Show is free to attend.
The Trade Show is free to attend.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The public is invited to attend the Rowan Chamber’s Minority Business Trade Show on Thurs., April 27, 4 p.m. at Livingstone College Hospitality Center (530 Jake Alexander Blvd. Salisbury, NC).  Over 40 exhibitors have signed up to showcase their products and services.

Sponsors are Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, F & M Bank, Salisbury Post, City of Salisbury, Catawba College, Hood Theological Seminary and Livingstone College.

“We appreciate the sponsors and exhibitors who are supporting this event,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding. She continued, “Our goal is to encourage everyone to do more business with locally owned women and minority businesses.”

Thurs., April 27 at Livingstone College Hospitality Center:

4 p.m.              Ribbon Cutting to Open Exhibit Hall Doors

* Mix and Mingle “Cultural Celebration” with food, drinks, and music

* Great business networking

* Free and open to the public

7 p.m.              Close

The Minority Business Trade Show will feature over 40 exhibitors. It is a business-to-business expo with valuable business connections made among the participants. Major employers and purchasing agents are encouraged to attend. Several of the booths will offer valuable door prize. Food and refreshments will be available.

The Trade Show is free to attend. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or on the Chamber’s website: www.rowanchamber.com

