Rounds of rain and a few storms ahead... First Alert Weather Days: Friday & Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a sunny start to the work week, clouds and spotty showers have moved in and rain chances pick up from here! Anticipate the potential for a few sprinkles on the windshield Tuesday night, with the next chance for scattered showers, Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s Wednesday morning before making it back into the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, and below-average

FRIDAY: Rain likely, few storms possible

WEEKEND: Mainly dry for Saturday, rain returns by Sunday

Thursday will be a tad warmer in the morning and afternoon, going from the low 50s to the low 70s over the course of the day, with rain chances picking up late at night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain turns likely with a few storms possible Thursday night into Friday! We’ll catch a quick break from the rain on Saturday before another cold front brings more rain into the area on Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 70s in this time. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer to the weekend!

