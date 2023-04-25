Registered sex offender now faces charges as habitual felon

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender with a criminal record in several counties in North Carolina and in Virginia has now been charged as a habitual felon in Rowan County.

Under North Carolina state law, any person who has been convicted of or pled guilty to three felony offenses in any federal court or state court in the United States or combination thereof is declared to be a habitual felon and may be charged as such.

Roger Lee McCarter, 43, was charged by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He is being held under a bond of $10,000.

On December 5, 2019, McCarter was charged with disseminating harmful material to a minor, and two counts of maintaining a social media page.

In 2016, McCarter was charged with sex offense-use of social website on the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

McCarter, whose address on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry is in China Grove, was previously convicted of sex crimes involving a victim listed as 14 years of age.

The convictions came from Prince William County, Va.

In August, 2016, McCarter was also charged in Iredell County with failure to inform of changes online and failure to report change of address as a registered sex offender.

In the Iredell County case McCarter was accused of using a fake name in order to be on social media.

