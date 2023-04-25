PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too

Gerard Hildebrandt
Gerard Hildebrandt(Greenville Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Travelers Rest police officer facing charges for sexual assault was previously fired from another Upstate law enforcement job, according to records.

On Thursday Gerard Hildebrandt was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and misconduct in office.

According to records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Hildebrandt previously worked for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and SC Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

Hildebrandt was fired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021 for violating the agency’s use of force policy, according to the records. The report says he grabbed the neck of a man in custody who had his hands cuffed behind his back.

Three months later he was hired by Travelers Rest Police Department.

He worked for Travelers Rest for less than a year before being fired again on July 3, 2022. According to SCCJA records, a woman accused Hildebrandt of sexual assault involving “physical and psychological abuse” while on duty.

The employment documents say Hildebrandt admitted to engaging in sexual activity while he was working, but he told the Travelers Rest Police Department that the incident was consensual. However, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said body camera footage, physical evidence and witness statements supported criminal charges being filed.

