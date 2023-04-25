PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

R. Kelly being held at federal prison in Granville County, institution says

R. Kelly
R. Kelly(ZUMA / MGN)
By Chloe Rafferty, Associated Press and Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Convicted felon and disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is currently being held at a federal prison in Granville County, according to the institution’s website.

The website said 56-year-old Robert Sylvester Kelly, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s legal name, is currently an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Butner Medium I.

The facility is a medium security federal correction institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to their website.

It lists R. Kelly’s release date as ‘unknown.’

A representative with the Bureau of Prisons told CBS 17 that Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to FCI Butner Med I on April 19.

On June 29, 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in New York after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to take anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

On Feb. 23 of this year, a federal judge rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100, instead saying he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous racketeering sentence.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
The new overlook site at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to open by next...
New CLT Airport overlook site expected by summer 2024
The "Rook" is built on a skid-steer platform and comes with a number of attachments.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closer to obtaining specialized ‘Rook’ vehicle
Roger Lee McCarter was originally convicted of sex offenses in Virginia in 2008.
Registered sex offender now faces charges as habitual felon
The Trade Show is free to attend.
Rowan Chamber presenting Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday