Police say 2 Gaston Co. businesses were targets of arson

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two businesses in Gaston County were the targets of arson according to the Gaston County Police Department.

“On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 2:02 a.m. Gaston County Communications received a call in reference to a commercial fire at 3335 York Highway. The location is a strip mall located on York Highway, the closest cross street being Queens Road,” according to the department.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be intentional.

“The Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an origin and cause investigation. It was determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary and contacted the Gaston County Police Department about a criminal investigation. The investigative process determined that two separate businesses were targeted and two fires were intentionally set, both using an Improvised Incendiary Device,” according to police.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information on this Arson is asked to contact Detective C. Cogdill with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

