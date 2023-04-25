Panthers coach Frank Reich, wife bring kNot Today Foundation to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In two days from now, the Carolina Panthers will be on the clock, waiting to make the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

But on Monday night, in front of a small group of supporters that included Panthers owner David Tepper, head coach Frank Reich and his wife Linda had something more important to talk about.

It was a conversation about protecting children from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking, in partnership with a local organization called Pat’s Place.

It was the perfect opportunity for the Reichs to talk about how they plan to bring their charity, kNot Today Foundation, to the Carolinas. First, though, they talked to QC Life’s Kirsten Miranda about it.

The goal of the kNot Today Foundation is to be in every NFL city one day. For now, the Reichs are focused on expanding to the Carolinas, bringing on volunteers and working with those local organizations.

The Panthers head coach talked about his and his wife's foundation and his ties to Buffalo.

