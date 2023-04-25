PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: US woman arrested for carrying handgun on flight to Australia

Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border...
Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force. The agency said she did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in Australia for carrying a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage on a flight from Los Angeles.

Images of the handgun in the woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force on Tuesday. The agency said the 28-year-old, who arrived in Sydney on Sunday, did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.

The woman, who was not identified by the agency, appeared in court Monday and received bail. Her continued stay in Australia is subject to the courts, and she could be facing removal from the country.

The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.
The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)

Australia has some of the world’s toughest rules on gun ownership, and it’s illegal to “intentionally” import firearms without prior approval. This offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

Australia is often held up as an example of how decisive action gun control can succeed in reducing deaths from firearms. The country implemented sweeping gun-control measures after a shooter killed 35 people in the state of Tasmania in April 1996.

Meanwhile, gun violence has reached record levels in the United States, which sees more deaths from gun violence than any other developed country per capita. It is also the only nation in the world where civilian firearms outnumber people.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Police say the victim and the suspect’s wife were walking out of a building when they were...
Man arrested after 20-year-old fatally shot at Okla. college, police say
William White says he was outside grilling when the shooting happened last Tuesday.
Father of 6-year-old shot in Gaston Co. says he was grilling when gunfire began
The fire started on West Broad Street in downtown Statesville. Over 100 firefighters are...
Major fire spreads to multiple buildings in downtown Statesville
The president is expected to ask voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when...
Biden expected to announce reelection bid 'real soon'