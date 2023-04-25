New CLT Airport overlook site expected by summer 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a new spot to watch planes take off and land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport officials released renderings of what they plan to do at the new overlook site.

Exciting News 🎉: The new #CLTOverlook is coming in 2024! Enjoy shaded areas, playgrounds, restrooms and most importantly, runway and skyline views including the future fourth parallel runway. For more info: https://t.co/8ki12RCshD pic.twitter.com/75vtA7Omds — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) April 24, 2023

It will include picnic tables, benches, a paved parking lot, restrooms, two playgrounds, a food truck staging area and runway and skyline views.

The new site will be located just west of the previous overlook site on Marshall Drive in Charlotte.

This location will be the fifth dedicated overlook at CLT Airport since 1937, according to officials. It is expected open by the summer of 2024.

