New CLT Airport overlook site expected by summer 2024

Airport officials released renderings of what they plan to do at the new overlook site.
The new site will be located just west of the previous overlook site on Marshall Drive in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There will be a new spot to watch planes take off and land at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airport officials released renderings of what they plan to do at the new overlook site.

It will include picnic tables, benches, a paved parking lot, restrooms, two playgrounds, a food truck staging area and runway and skyline views.

The new site will be located just west of the previous overlook site on Marshall Drive in Charlotte.

This location will be the fifth dedicated overlook at CLT Airport since 1937, according to officials. It is expected open by the summer of 2024.

