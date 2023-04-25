Molly Grantham: 40-yard dash, Draft Day in Charlotte, and charity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I am going to run a 40-yard dash for charity on Draft Day this week. No one is laughing harder at the sentence you just read, than me.

No, I’m not a runner. Certainly not a sprinter. Yes, I care about charity and love the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are hosting this 40-yard dash competition in the middle of its Draft Party at Bank of America Stadium at 7:00 pm on April 27th. If you’re there Thursday, please look up at the jumbotron to be fully entertained.

The 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishers win money for the charity of their choice. I’m running for Mitchell’s Fund. This is a Charlotte-based group that offers counseling and play therapy services to kids with serious illnesses, their parents, and siblings. It helps pediatric patients learn resilience, and their siblings process feelings and learn to persevere.

It was established in memory of a little boy named, Mitchell. He is one of our amazing #MollysKids. Mitchell’s Fund has helped other amazing #MollysKids, and also recently founded “Mitchell’s House” in Uptown Charlotte. Learn more about Mitchell’s Fund here.

Thursday is an opportunity to get this smaller charity mentioned on a larger platform. I’ll be leaving at the end of the 6:00 pm show to head straight to the stadium to run 40 yards. Cue the laughter.

That’s okay. But also maybe just give Mitchell’s Fund a follow on Facebook, or check out its website. It’ll make the chuckles feel worthwhile.

(I’m actually excited!) - Molly

