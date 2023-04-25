Missing Rock Hill woman last seen 3+ weeks ago, deputies say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Officer are looking for a woman last seen more than three weeks ago.

Amanda Brooke Karraker was last seen April 1 off of Sugaree Town Drive in Rock Hill, S.C.

Deputies say she may have left between 3 and 7:30 p.m. after an argument.

They also say she left behind her personal belongings, including her purse and phone.

MISSING: We are still seeking information on the whereabouts of Amanda Brooke Karraker. She was last seen April 1st, at 508 New Sugaree Town Dr., Rock Hill, SC. Amanda is known to frequent the vape shop on Celanese Rd. in Rock Hill next to Krispy Kreme. #missingperson #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/xneVfF6RxN — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) April 25, 2023

Karraker is known to frequently visit the vape shop on Celanese Road.

She is described as a 34-year-old woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5′ and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.

Read also: ‘It makes me feel very special’: Indian Land baseball team manager takes field for first time

Watch the latest WBTV coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.