PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing Rock Hill woman last seen 3+ weeks ago, deputies say

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.
Amanda Brooke Karraker
Amanda Brooke Karraker(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Officer are looking for a woman last seen more than three weeks ago.

Amanda Brooke Karraker was last seen April 1 off of Sugaree Town Drive in Rock Hill, S.C.

Deputies say she may have left between 3 and 7:30 p.m. after an argument.

They also say she left behind her personal belongings, including her purse and phone.

Karraker is known to frequently visit the vape shop on Celanese Road.

She is described as a 34-year-old woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5′ and weighs around 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059.

Read also: ‘It makes me feel very special’: Indian Land baseball team manager takes field for first time

Watch the latest WBTV coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Man found trapped in machine
Agricultural company releases statement after man found trapped in machine
Gerard Hildebrandt
Records: Officer investigated for sexual assault was fired from last job too
Firefighters were still working hard in downtown Statesville after a fire spread through...
Fire spreads through multiple downtown Statesville buildings
Lookadoo has served in numerous positions with extensive planning, growth and development...
Phillip Lookadoo leads Salisbury’s new land, development services team