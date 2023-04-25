Major fire spreads to multiple buildings in downtown Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire has engulfed multiple buildings in downtown Statesville, with many crews attacking the flames.

The fire is on West Broad Street in downtown Statesville and has been burning for a few hours as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is the block around Center and Water streets.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. in the building that is home to GG’s Gift Shop. No one was believed to be inside at the time, according to fire crews.

Officials said the fire is actively burning in the roof of the building, making it harder for crews to fight. A number of water hoses are aimed high in the air to get water on the flames.

The fire has spread to other buildings within the downtown area.

We’re live in downtown Statesville, there is a massive fire that has engulfed two buildings. One of the businesses is GG’s Gift Shop, Fire officials say it could be hours before this is contained pic.twitter.com/Id7KwBQF08 — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) April 25, 2023

There are dozens of fire crews on the scene working to put out the fire, totaling more than 100 firefighters. Officials said it could be hours before it’s contained.

At this time, it’s not known what started the fire.

