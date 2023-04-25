I-277 lanes reopened following overturned car, scene clear

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the two right lanes of I-277 outer near N. Tryon were closed at Exit 3B Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned vehicle in the middle of the road.

WBTV has confirmed that all lanes have since reopened following the crash.

Medic has confirmed that one person is being treated for serious injuries.

