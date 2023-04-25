Hundreds run for cover after shots fired in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You head to the South End in Charlotte on almost any given night – the only sights you might expect to see are people out having a good time.

Two things you don’t expect are gunshots, and people running for cover.

But that’s what people tell WBTV happened over the weekend in that area of the city along Fairwood Avenue.

“It’s just not something you hear about a lot,” Loren Bradly, manager at Carolina Doggie Playland just up the road from where the shooting happened.

It’s a business that’s been in the South End for a while and has seen the area grow and change. Mostly for the better, but not always.

“There are weird people everywhere and when you’re in a big city like this they just tend to find each other,” she said.

To keep security up, they’ve installed multiple cameras all around the property to make sure they can see what’s coming.

“You still see people walking up and down (cut) and stuff like that like people walking up and down and hang around in the parking lot but – it is what it is.”

But what businesses don’t want to see is what happened here early Sunday morning.

Police tell us someone drew a gun and shot from a car near a crowd of hundreds of people.

People panicked and ran from the gunfire causing mass confusion and chaos, but that wasn’t the end of it.

In a statement from one of the venues that most of the patrons came from they said: “A second round of shots were heard when a vehicle leaving the party came up from Youngblood to the intersection of Fairwood.”

WBTV did some digging and crime-mapped the area. In just the nearby blocks around the incident, we found several trouble spots.

Everything from assaults to larcenies to drug use. Bradly said Charlotte is definitely going through some growing pains.

“A big city can feel really safe, it can also feel really dangerous just because of the plethora of the people here,” Bradly said.

Bradley says she can understand why everybody started running.

“Honestly I probably would have run too.”

Fortunately, no one was hit by the gunfire. Police are still looking for whoever is responsible.

