First Alert Weather Days: Heavier rain, storms likely Friday, Sunday

Heavier rain and storms are likely late Thursday/early Friday and on Sunday.
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday will be the last totally dry day around Charlotte for a while.
There will be spotty, light rain around Wednesday, but is not expected to amount to much.
