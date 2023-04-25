First Alert Weather Days: Heavier rain, storms likely Friday, Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday will be the last totally dry day around Charlotte for a while.

There will be spotty, light rain around Wednesday, but is not expected to amount to much.

Heavier rain and storms are likely late Thursday/early Friday and on Sunday.

