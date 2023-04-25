PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days: Heavier rain, storms likely Friday, Sunday

Heavier rain and storms are likely late Thursday/early Friday and on Sunday.
Tuesday will be the last totally dry day around Charlotte for a while.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Tuesday will be the last totally dry day around Charlotte for a while.

There will be spotty, light rain around Wednesday, but is not expected to amount to much.

Heavier rain and storms are likely late Thursday/early Friday and on Sunday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Heavier rain, storms likely Friday, Sunday
.
Cooler week ahead... First Alert: Rain chances pick up mid-week!
Cooler week ahead... First Alert: Rain chances pick up mid-week
.
Dry and comfortable through Tuesday with a wet weather pattern beginning Wednesday.