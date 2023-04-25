Fire destroys downtown businesses in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire has engulfed multiple buildings in downtown Statesville, with many crews attacking the flames.

The fire is on West Broad Street in downtown Statesville and has been burning for a few hours as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is the block around Center and Water streets.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. in the building that is home to GG’s Gift Shop. No one was believed to be inside at the time, according to fire crews.

Officials said the fire is actively burning in the roof of the building, making it harder for crews to fight. A number of water hoses are aimed high in the air to get water on the flames.

The fire has spread to other buildings within the area, destroying multiple downtown businesses.

We’re live in downtown Statesville, there is a massive fire that has engulfed two buildings. One of the businesses is GG’s Gift Shop, Fire officials say it could be hours before this is contained pic.twitter.com/Id7KwBQF08 — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) April 25, 2023

There are dozens of fire crews on the scene working to put out the fire, totaling more than 100 firefighters. Officials said it could be hours before it’s contained. Currently, there is no word on what started it.

“We’ll be here for a while, probably throughout the rest of the day. There’s a lot of cleanup efforts and there’s going to be some streets closed down because of all this,” Statesville Fire Deputy Chief Glen Kurfees said.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the building that houses GG's Gift Shop.

A woman said she woke up, smelled smoke and then called 911 before coming out to the downtown area, calling it a shocking scene.

“There’s a lot of people taking a lot of losses and are going to wake up to some big surprises this morning,” resident David Cole, who witnessed the fire, said.

American Renaissance, a nearby elementary school, will not be having class on Tuesday.

The fire started in the building that houses GG's Gift Shop.

