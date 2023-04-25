PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire destroys downtown businesses in Statesville

There are dozens of fire crews on the scene working to put out the fire.
Officials said it could be hours before it’s contained.
By Brad Dickerson, Faith Alford and Mary Calkins
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fire has engulfed multiple buildings in downtown Statesville, with many crews attacking the flames.

The fire is on West Broad Street in downtown Statesville and has been burning for a few hours as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is the block around Center and Water streets.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. in the building that is home to GG’s Gift Shop. No one was believed to be inside at the time, according to fire crews.

Officials said the fire is actively burning in the roof of the building, making it harder for crews to fight. A number of water hoses are aimed high in the air to get water on the flames.

The fire has spread to other buildings within the area, destroying multiple downtown businesses.

There are dozens of fire crews on the scene working to put out the fire, totaling more than 100 firefighters. Officials said it could be hours before it’s contained. Currently, there is no word on what started it.

“We’ll be here for a while, probably throughout the rest of the day. There’s a lot of cleanup efforts and there’s going to be some streets closed down because of all this,” Statesville Fire Deputy Chief Glen Kurfees said.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the building that houses GG's Gift Shop.

A woman said she woke up, smelled smoke and then called 911 before coming out to the downtown area, calling it a shocking scene.

“There’s a lot of people taking a lot of losses and are going to wake up to some big surprises this morning,” resident David Cole, who witnessed the fire, said.

American Renaissance, a nearby elementary school, will not be having class on Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

The fire started in the building that houses GG's Gift Shop.
Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Roger Lee McCarter was originally convicted of sex offenses in Virginia in 2008.
Registered sex offender now faces charges as habitual felon
The Trade Show is free to attend.
Rowan Chamber presenting Minority Business Trade Show on Thursday
A fire broke out in the building housing GG's Gift Shop in downtown Statesville early Tuesday...
Fire breaks out in downtown Statesville
Residents react to downtown Statesville fire