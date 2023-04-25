Father of 6-year-old shot in Gaston Co. says he was grilling when gunfire began

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, the father of the 6-year-old girl who was shot in Gaston County last week ran through what happened.

William White says he was outside grilling when the shooting happened last Tuesday. After hearing gunshots, he started calling for his daughter and other children to get out of the line of gunfire.

“Father instinct, you know get in front of your baby. That’s what I done. And by the time I got in front of her, he shot me,” White said.

Gaston County Police said 24-year-old Robert Singletary went inside his home and came out with a gun firing wildly at neighbors. White said the shooting happened after a basketball rolled into Singletary’s yard.

After being shot, White shared he feared the worst.

“My biggest thing was I was going to lay there and die. I felt like I was going to die. He shot me in the back. and the bullet hit my ribs and broke my ribs,” he said.

White’s 6-year-old daughter, who had fragments from the bullet in her cheek, spoke about how she felt having her father back home after the shooting.

“Good, because he was just saving me so I don’t die. He was the only one standing up towards him. He loves us and that’s why he got in front of us because he loves us,” the 6-year-old said.

WBTV is intentionally not showing her face and protecting her identity.

After talking about the shooting, the child then mentioned a new milestone she made while back outside, playing with her friends.

“I learned how to ride my bike without my training wheels,” said the young girl.

After that frightening encounter, White said he’s thankful for his and his daughter’s lives, but understandably sad that it happened.

“For this man to do that, that’s insane. It’s not fair to these kids to have to live the rest of their life having to remember that day,” said White.

Singletary surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Fla., last Thursday afternoon.

