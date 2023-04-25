PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Extremists sharing power station attack strategies, feds warn

FILE - Power stations like these face an increasing threat from domestic extremists, the...
FILE - Power stations like these face an increasing threat from domestic extremists, the Department of Homeland Security warned in a memo on Monday.(Source: WBAL/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning about domestic extremists attacking U.S. power stations with guns.

According to a DHS bulletin released Monday and distributed to U.S. critical infrastructure operators, extremists are promoting and sharing tactics online about that and how to disable key components of the power grid.

The DHS said the information exchanges are likely to escalate the threat to U.S. infrastructure.

The bulletin follows a flurry of recent attacks and vandalism.

They include gunfire that knocked out power for tens of thousands of North Carolina residents last December.

According to the FBI, some of the plotters have extreme ideologies about race or ethnicity and hope to create civil disorder.

Most utilities in the U.S. run drills for how to handle such attacks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say
A fire started around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in a building on Broad Street in downtown Statesville.
Fire destroys downtown businesses in Statesville
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Latest News

Pilot saved by quick actions of TSA & first responders after suffering cardiac arrest
First responders, TSA officers help save pilot in cardiac arrest
The new overlook site at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expected to open by next...
New CLT Airport overlook site expected by summer 2024
GM and Samsung SDI plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich...
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in US
The "Rook" is built on a skid-steer platform and comes with a number of attachments.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closer to obtaining specialized ‘Rook’ vehicle