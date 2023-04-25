Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closer to obtaining specialized ‘Rook’ vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is one step closer to buying a specialized vehicle known as a “Rook.”

At Monday night’s meeting, the Charlotte City Council voted 6-2 to approve a request from CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings to apply for funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Rook is described as a vehicle that functions like a forklift. It’s built on a skid-steer platform and comes with a number of attachments.

It can be used when officers are dealing with armed, barricaded people, or explosive devices.

CMPD officials said it would help improve the bomb squad’s response within the city. The vehicle can pick up and move entire cars or trucks and relocate them.

It would also be available for use by law enforcement in 10 surrounding counties.

The vehicle’s estimated cost is $500,000.

