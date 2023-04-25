PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Baby otter trio joins public habitat at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Gemma, Kai and Ren, otter pups at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher
Gemma, Kai and Ren, otter pups at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher(N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - Gemma, Kai and Ren were introduced to the habitat at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Tuesday morning, April 25.

The three Asian small-clawed otter pups will join their two parents, Leia and Quincy, and their siblings, Stella, Mae and Selene.

“We’re excited for these otter pups to explore their home in Otters on the Edge. These pups have had excellent guidance from their three older siblings and parents, and we are looking forward to seeing the family of eight emerge for visitors to watch them play and splash in the habitat pool,” said Shannon Anderson, otter keeper at NCAFF.

“The popularity of these pups has given us a unique opportunity to tell the story of how vulnerable this species is in their native habitat and through them, inspiring individual action to protect them. We hope the family is ready to emerge and we look forward to visitors having an opportunity to see them frolicking in Otters on the Edge,” said Hap Fatzinger, director at the NCAFF.

The exhibit is driving a lot of traffic to the aquarium, and advance tickets are required to visit and available online.

