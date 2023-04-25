Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Chapel Hill, NC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Arielle Williams, a 5-year-old who went missing in Chapel Hill earlier today.

Officials said Williams was in a vehicle reportedly stolen by an unknown suspect from the Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 East Franklin Street). They added that the car stolen was a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license plate TDS 4340. However, the license plate may have been removed. Officers described the suspect as a white man wearing a white t-shirt and a hat with a Hurley symbol.

Williams was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, Adidas shoes and blue jeans. Officials described her as around 3 feet 5 inches tall and 45 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or William’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.