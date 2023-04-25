PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old from Chapel Hill, NC

Arielle Williams and the unknown suspect she may be with
Arielle Williams and the unknown suspect she may be with(Chapel Hill Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Arielle Williams, a 5-year-old who went missing in Chapel Hill earlier today.

Officials said Williams was in a vehicle reportedly stolen by an unknown suspect from the Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 East Franklin Street). They added that the car stolen was a dark blue 2003 Dodge Durango with NC license plate TDS 4340. However, the license plate may have been removed. Officers described the suspect as a white man wearing a white t-shirt and a hat with a Hurley symbol.

Williams was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, Adidas shoes and blue jeans. Officials described her as around 3 feet 5 inches tall and 45 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or William’s location is asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
A tree was uprooted after a confirmed tornado touched down Saturday morning in Iredell County.
EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says
After nine hours, a standoff at a west Charlotte senior living complex came to an end Monday...
Person in custody after shooting at senior living complex in Charlotte

Latest News

Featuring Scott Harris & John Carter
CMPD Police Foundation Lunch
African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement is raising concerns about CMS...
African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement is raising concerns about CMS search for a new superintendent
8-year-old in serious condition after north Charlotte shooting
.
Honoring Veterans For Wounded Heroes Day