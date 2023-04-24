Wounded veterans honored in Union Co. ahead of Wounded Heroes Day

MARVIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Wounded Heroes Day is a time to reflect and honor those who fought for the nation and suffered life-changing injuries.

On Sunday, an organization called The Independence Fund hosted an event recognizing some of the wounded veterans in North Carolina.

Veterans like Geoffrey Quevedo attended the ceremony hosted by The Independence Fund.

“I’m missing my left leg below the knee, my left arm above the elbow, facial fractures, broke my jaw and my nose. Retinal rupture, traumatic brain injury,” said Quevedo.

Quevedo said he and his partner were injured in Afghanistan while clearing a compound they knew was being used as an IED warehouse.

Wounded Heroes Day is fairly new. It became a day of recognition in N.C. back in April of 2021.

The Independence Fund shared that the state of N.C. passed House Bill 138/Senate Bill 132 designating every April 24 as Wounded Heroes Day honoring Union County’s Sgt. Michael Verado and other Wounded Heroes.

“On April 24, 2010, Sgt. Michael Verardo suffered life-altering combat injuries in an IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan. Since that fateful day, Sgt. Verardo has undergone 120 surgeries, along with years of speech, visual, physical, and occupational therapies. Verardo, like so many other catastrophically wounded, injured, and ill veterans, brings the scars of war back home. Wounded Veterans continue showing displays of courage and resilience as they overcome new challenges and obstacles,” according to The Independence Fund

Knowing the valor it takes to fight in defense of the U.S., Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer spoke to the crowd on Sunday addressing how each wounded hero reminds everyone of what hope is.

“You know when I look at these wounded heroes I see men and women who are the best that America has to offer and reminders of what the cost of freedom is. When these men and women walk amongst us they are reminders of what we all should strive to be,” said Meyer.

During the event, plans for a courtyard to honor the veterans outside the Village of Marvin were unveiled.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.