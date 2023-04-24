PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

White House to salute nation’s top teachers

FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Ottawa International Airport, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. The president and the first lady will honor the nation's top educators on Monday at the White House.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will honor the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year during an event at the White House on Monday.

Teachers from each state and territory will be honored for their excellence in teaching and commitment to their students’ learning.

The council said it honors 55 educators from across the country and U.S. territories. Those honored include educators who teach students from pre-K through high school, including 15 educators who teach at elementary schools, six who teach at middle schools and 26 who teach at high schools.

Another four teach at schools that serve children from kindergarten through eighth grade, and one each teaches at a combined junior andsenior high, a state school for the blind and an early learning center, the Council of Chief State School Officers said.

Rebecka Peterson, who was chosen to be the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, has taught high school math classes ranging from intermediate algebra to Advanced Placement calculus for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party
A tree was uprooted after a confirmed tornado touched down Saturday morning in Iredell County.
EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says

Latest News

Laurel Police Department Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said he had never seen a body...
70-year-old man accused of dumping body in restaurant parking lot in broad daylight, police say
Thousands of dollars have been raised.
Fundraiser looks to pay off school lunch debt in Iredell County
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
Drake, seen here winning the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Song for "God’s Plan," will perform in...
Drake adds Charlotte to 54-date North American tour