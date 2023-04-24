Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have been charged in connection with a Friday bank robbery in Salisbury, authorities said.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, a man and a woman walked into Fidelity Bank on Statesville Boulevard and handed a note to the teller demanding money. No weapon was shown.

Investigators said the robbers left in a bright green Dodge Charger that was driven by another man.

The trio was pulled over on southbound Interstate 85 at mile marker 65. Police said the money was found on the woman’s person and recovered.

According to Salisbury Police Kiara Jade Mora-Branham, Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, and Zacchaeus McNair were each charged with common law robbery.

