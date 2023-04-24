Teens make big catch on special night

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook on Monday to celebrate two Anderson County teens who caught one big fish on a special night.

Mary Jo Mattingly caught a seven-pound walleye on her prom night. TWRA officials said Luke Lankford and Mattingly decided to go night fishing after their prom at Anderson County High School when she caught the fish.

In the pictures, Mattingly still has her makeup and nails on from the dance.

🎣Big Fish Alert! 👀 MaryJo Mattingly and Luke Lankford of Anderson County High School went night fishing on Melton Hill... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, April 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.