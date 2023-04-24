The SUN Project, UNC-Chapel Hill Honor Mothers in Recovery at Cabarrus Health Alliance

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, April 25, the Substance Use Network (SUN) Project, a collaborative system of care that uses best practices to support the health, safety, well-being, and recovery of pregnant patients with a substance use disorder, will host the Celebration of Mothers program, which honors mothers in recovery through professional portraits.

The program connects SUN Project and SUN Clinic mothers with a professional photographer who engages them in a personal activity that helps them reflect on how they see themselves, as well as how they want to be seen by others. After the photography session, the participating mothers will receive a framed photograph and additional prints. The program goal is to capture the essence of who each mother is today in her recovery.

“As a mother and as a person in recovery, it is easy to get into the business of life and forget who you are as a person and as a woman,” said Jennifer Yates, mother in recovery. “I was honored and grateful for the offer to have a portrait made. It was an unexpected surprise and made me feel special, seen, and valued, which are three traits that people in recovery don’t always feel because of our own stigma and shame or because of the judgment by other people.”

The portrait sessions include a team of experts: a care coordinator, professional photographer, and digital expert, all of which are dedicated to enhancing the mother’s experience.

“We are excited to partner with faculty from UNC-Chapel Hill to reframe the lens of stigma through which many of us, even the person themselves, see people with a substance use disorder,” said Gina Hofert, SUN Project Administrator. “Many of our SUN moms don’t have the resources to have professional photos taken in a safe, trauma-informed setting. This is a gift that moms will be able to pass on to their children and grandchildren.”

Portraits will be presented at the Celebration of Mothers, a small gathering to honor the amazing work these women are doing in with their recovery. Invited guests will join this celebration at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 25 at the Cabarrus Health Alliance - Community Rooms.

This program is funded by a grant provided by Carolina Across 100 at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.