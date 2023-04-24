Shooting incident under investigation in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, April 23.

According to the report, an officer, traveling on Rogers Lake Road, noticed a vehicle matching the description of one believed to be involved in a recent drive-by shooting incident. The officer attempted to pull the 2016 black Jeep Patriot over using lights and siren, but the vehicle continued onto Kannapolis Parkway.

Police said that at this point a passenger in the vehicle displayed a weapon and began firing at the officer.

The officer called for assistance as the vehicle continued onto N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. Stop sticks were deployed by Concord Police at Odell School Road and Davidson Highway. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Billings Place. Three suspects fled the vehicle. Two suspects were apprehended by Cabarrus County deputies and one suspect is still being sought.

The investigation continues and no injuries were reported.

Alexander Elijah Adams, 19, 619 Miller Street Kannapolis, has been charged with one count attempting to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Jaden Deon Mauldin, 19, 2140 Hamblin Street Kannapolis, one charge of felony flee to elude.

