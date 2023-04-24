PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Public Library celebrates National Library Week April 23-29

This year’s National Library Week theme is “There’s More to the Story,” and that is certainly...
This year’s National Library Week theme is “There’s More to the Story,” and that is certainly the case at RPL.(Rowan Public Library)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week, the Rowan Public Library System joins libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs, and expertise.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. The annual celebration highlights the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools, and campuses, providing public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

This year’s National Library Week theme is “There’s More to the Story,” and that is certainly the case at RPL. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Rowan Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including access to printing, faxing, and copying; Libby, a free eBook and eAudiobook service; access to Ancestry.com; Gale Courses, and much more.

Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies or learn alongside one another. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community’s core needs are being met.

The RPL System consists of four physical branches – Headquarters (Salisbury), East (Rockwell), South Rowan Regional (China Grove) and West (Cleveland). RPL seeks to serve its community by offering programs that allow individuals with similar interests, experiences, and information needs to connect.

For example, Headquarters’ March 15 Financing a Rural Home program partnered with Farm Credit to give advice and answer questions for first-time buyers; East and West’s adult Pinterest Club programs allow people to gather and create a Pinterest-inspired craft while getting the opportunity to get to know other members of the community; and the April 21 NC Statewide Star Party at RPL South invites customers of all ages to celebrate the night sky with storytelling, hands-on STEAM activities, guided night sky viewing, and more.

Community members can learn more about RPL and its offerings in many ways. Follow the library on Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary), Twitter (@rowanlibrarync), or Instagram (@rowanlibrarync). Explore RPL’s website at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org and check out the online calendar.

For monthly library updates, interested community members can subscribe to the Friends of RPL newsletter by calling 704-216-8240. Everyone is invited to stop by their nearest RPL branch and explore the services being offered there.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mooresville on Saturday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Iredell County, Lake Norman area

Latest News

Amundson joined Food Lion in 2012 as a part-time cake decorator.
China Grove resident named Food Lion Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year
Invited guests will join this celebration at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 25 at the Cabarrus...
The SUN Project, UNC-Chapel Hill Honor Mothers in Recovery at Cabarrus Health Alliance
This is all happening near the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off...
Police presence seen at senior living complex in west Charlotte
Wounded U.S. military veterans honored in Union County
Wounded veterans honored in Union Co. ahead of Wounded Heroes Day