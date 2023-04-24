PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media

Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man has been charged, accused of sexual activity with a dog.

According to a press release, on April 12, 2023, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that a Rowan County resident was allegedly partaking in sexual acts with an animal. Such information prompted an immediate investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Following an extensive and thorough investigation, detectives charged Cody William Sprague, 31, of China Grove, NC., with committing crimes against nature (N.C. GS 14-177), which is a Class I felony in North Carolina.

Investigators said that evidence discovered during the investigation confirmed Sprague sent an explicit video through a social media application that depicted him taking part in sexual activity with a dog. The dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend who was unaware that the sexual misconduct had occurred in their residence, deputies said.

Detectives conducted an interview with Sprague, and say that he confessed that the accusations brought against him were factual. The sexual acts were not performed on the dog, but instead on Sprague; therefore, it is believed the dog was never in distress, according to the report.

As a part of the investigation, Rowan County Animal Control was notified, and they conducted their own investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office additional charges are likely as the investigation continues. Sprague is being held under a bond of $20,000.

