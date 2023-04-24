Police: Speed, impairment possible factors in deadly northeast Charlotte crash

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Medic confirmed the driver was found dead at the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Apr. 24, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night in northeast Charlotte.

Officers say it happened shortly after 10 p.m. along the 100 block of Eastway Drive, close to North Tryon Street.

Medic said the driver of a Nissan Rogue was found dead at the scene.

An initial investigation suggests Luis Adrian Garcia was speeding while driving north on Eastway Drive. Officers said he veered off the right side of the road, went airborne, and hit a sign.

Speed and impairment could be contributing factors, according to police.

Any person who saw the crash or has information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, ext. 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

