Person in custody after shots fired at senior living complex in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a person has been taken into custody after shots were fired at a senior living facility in west Charlotte

This happened at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off Tuckaseegee Road and also near Toddville Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

Police said the person at the center of the welfare call fired shots from inside an apartment. No one was hurt due to the gunfire.

After nine hours spent working to de-escalate the situation, CMPD officials said the person was taken into custody peacefully. He is being evaluated by Medic as a precaution.

