PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person in custody after shots fired at senior living complex in west Charlotte

This happened at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off Tuckaseegee Road and also near Toddville Road.
It’s not immediately clear what the situation is in regards to.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said a person has been taken into custody after shots were fired at a senior living facility in west Charlotte

This happened at the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off Tuckaseegee Road and also near Toddville Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called just after 11 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

Police said the person at the center of the welfare call fired shots from inside an apartment. No one was hurt due to the gunfire.

After nine hours spent working to de-escalate the situation, CMPD officials said the person was taken into custody peacefully. He is being evaluated by Medic as a precaution.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Mooresville on Saturday.
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Iredell County, Lake Norman area

Latest News

Cody William Sprague, 31, was charged.
Rowan man charged with taking part in sex acts with dog, posting video to social media
Amundson joined Food Lion in 2012 as a part-time cake decorator.
China Grove resident named Food Lion Fresh@Home Deli/Bakery Manager of the Year
Over 80 customers remain without power after a Sunday night crash brought down power lines in...
Dozens remain without power after Sunday night crash in north Charlotte
Police said a child was shot at a home on Burbank Drive in north Charlotte.
Child shot at Burbank Drive home in north Charlotte, police say