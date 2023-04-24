PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police presence seen at senior living complex in west Charlotte

Several officers were on the scene, which has been going on for hours.
It’s not immediately clear what the situation is in regards to.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is police activity happening near a senior living apartment complex in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

This is all happening near the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off Tuckaseegee Road and also near Toddville Road.

Several officers were on the scene, which has been going on for hours.

It’s not immediately clear what the situation is in regards to.

Medic said crews were on standby but they have since cleared the scene. No one was taken to the hospital.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more on what is going on in that area.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates as they come in.

