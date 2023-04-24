Police presence seen at senior living complex in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is police activity happening near a senior living apartment complex in west Charlotte early Monday morning.

This is all happening near the Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community, which is off Tuckaseegee Road and also near Toddville Road.

Several officers were on the scene, which has been going on for hours.

It’s not immediately clear what the situation is in regards to.

Medic said crews were on standby but they have since cleared the scene. No one was taken to the hospital.

Several @CMPD officers on scene of Mulberry Senior Living Apartment Community off of Tuckasegee Road in West Charlotte. They have been there for hours but no official word on why. MEDIC has since cleared the scene, but CMPD remains. More on @WBTV_News. https://t.co/UFKU8fCtLx pic.twitter.com/TILr7b1eqI — Mary King (@MaryKingTV) April 24, 2023

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more on what is going on in that area.

