Fundraiser looks to pay off school lunch debt in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and community members in Iredell County are banding together to pay off school lunch debt so the district isn’t stuck with the bill.

The online fundraiser started with a mom who posted to Facebook.

Emily Kiral posted a meme that read, “Don’t buy coffee for the person in the drive thru line behind you, call a school and buy a child lunch.”

Kiral and her friend, Jean Foster, say they had no idea the impact that simple Facebook post was going to make.

Donations from the Iredell County community are rolling in steadily. Boen Nutting, with Iredell-Statesville Schools, says the fundraiser has made all the difference.

“Public schools have been through a lot in the last couple of years and to have our community step up and be there for us and be there for the children, it restores my faith in how we are all trying to move forward and support each other,” Nutting said.

The goal is to raise approximately $30,105. By Monday morning, more than $6,500 had been raised.

