EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Iredell County on Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, the twister formed at 7:27 a.m. above Lake Norman before it traveled off the water and onto the Lake Campus of Davidson College, and then crossed Interstate 77 and moved into the Mount Mourne area.

The tornado dissipated at 7:39 a.m. after covering a path 7.79 miles long. Maximum wind speeds reached 80 mph, categorizing it as an EF-0 tornado.

As it passed through, picnic tables were blown into the Davidson campus’ pond, and several trees and branches were snapped. A fence near Mooresville Middle School also collapsed due to the winds.

No injuries were reported.

The NWS is still reviewing the storm as of Sunday afternoon.

Related: NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

