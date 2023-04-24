PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dry and comfortable through Tuesday with a wet weather pattern beginning Wednesday.

Charlotte weather on Monday features lots of sun and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will feature lots of sun and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

•     Today: Mostly sunny & dry

•     First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain (PM)

•     Through Sunday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times

More comfortable weather is in store for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 70°.

Wednesday will be the start of a wet weather pattern lasting all the way through Sunday with several rounds of rain – so not a complete washout. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon lasting throughout the day with high temperatures cooler in the lower 60s. More rain Thursday into Sunday – stay tuned for the latest timing.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

