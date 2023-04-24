PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Drake adds Charlotte to 54-date North American tour

The tour kicks off June 29 in Memphis, Tenn. before wrapping its 54-date run in Toronto on Oct. 7.
Drake, seen here winning the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Song for "God’s Plan," will perform in...
Drake, seen here winning the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Song for "God’s Plan," will perform in Charlotte in September.(Source: CBS)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple Grammy-winning artist Drake is adding a Charlotte stop to his 2023 North American tour.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper announced Monday he’ll perform at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Sept. 22, as part of his “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday through Cash App and Sprite. General sales will start on Friday, April 28, at 12 p.m.

The tour kicks off June 29 in Memphis, Tenn. before wrapping its 54-date run in Toronto on Oct. 7.

All tour dates can be found here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance responds to the scene of a deck collapse at a rental cabin in West Jefferson in...
Ashe Co. rescue crews respond to deck collapse; multiple injuries reported
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
An American Airlines flight had to return to the gate after mechanical problems
Video shows plane on fire, returning to gate at Charlotte airport
No arrests had been made.
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina park party
A tree was uprooted after a confirmed tornado touched down Saturday morning in Iredell County.
EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says

Latest News

Thousands of dollars have been raised.
Fundraiser looks to pay off school lunch debt in Iredell County
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night in...
Police: Speed, impairment possible factors in deadly northeast Charlotte crash
A tree was uprooted after a confirmed tornado touched down Saturday morning in Iredell County.
EF-0 tornado touched down in Iredell County over the weekend, NWS says
From left: Tre’Vonne Dimerrion Boulware, Kiara Jade Mora-Branham and Zacchaeus McNair were each...
Three charged in Fidelity Bank robbery in Salisbury, police say