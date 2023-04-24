PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Dozens remain without power after Sunday night crash in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens remain without power after a crash took out a power pole and brought down power lines in north Charlotte on Sunday night.

This crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Lucena Street. That is beside Moore Place apartments in Druid Hills.

A car was wrapped in the power lines following the collision. Medic said no one was taken to the hospital.

According to Duke Energy, 88 customers lost power because of this crash.

Utility crews were still working Monday morning to restore power, which is estimated to be complete by 11 a.m.

