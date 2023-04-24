Cooler week ahead... First Alert: Rain chances pick up mid-week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a chilly night ahead! After only reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon, temperatures will quickly drop into the low 40s by Tuesday morning. It will be even colder in the mountains, where frost and freeze alerts are in place. Be sure to bring in your pets and protect any plants you want to save if you live in our NW counties.

TUESDAY MORNING: Frost/freeze concern in the mountains and foothills

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, stray shower SE

REST OF WEEK: Increasing rain chance

Tuesday will feature increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s. A stray shower is possible southeast of the Charlotte Metro, but most will stay dry until Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances will increase from west to east over the course of our Wednesday and it will be the beginning of an unsettled pattern that will take us through the weekend.

Temperatures will only reach the 60s through the work week with another round of rain moving overhead Thursday into Friday.

We’re back to the low 70s this weekend, but a cold front will usher in a round of rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

