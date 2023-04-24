Cooler temps ahead of rain returning on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More sunshine today with a breezy and cool afternoon with readings in the upper 60s.

Today: Sunshine back, breezy and cool

All week: Cooler-than-average temperatures

Late week: Rain chances on the rise

FIRST ALERT: Lots of sunshine all across the #CLT ergion today, but a northerly breeze will keep it on the cool side with highs mainly in the 60s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/tpHOwlIAmB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 24, 2023

It’ll be clear and cold tonight. Lows will in the 30s across the mountains and foothills, where there could be some frost, to the lower 40s in Charlotte.

We’ll stay dry and cool Tuesday with a few more clouds around and highs holding in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Clear skies & calm winds could help promote a little patchy frost around daybreak Tuesday, especially in outlying areas away from #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/OtZLcy2yHf — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 24, 2023

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The day probably starts dry, but clouds will increase as the day unfolds and rain is expected to develop during the afternoon. With more clouds and higher rain prospects, highs Wednesday may struggle to creep up much above the low to middle 60s.

Rain chances remain elevated for the second part of the work week while temperatures remain on the cool side of normal.

FIRST ALERT: The average high temperature around #CLT has risen now to the middle 70s, but we'll struggle this week get that warm. Most of the week will feature afternoon readings in the 60s, only getting back to near 70° late in the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/kBt8pr7hny — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 24, 2023

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.