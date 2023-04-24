PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler temps ahead of rain returning on Wednesday

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance of rain.
The mountains are starting out in the 30s early Monday morning, while the Charlotte metro area is in the 60s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More sunshine today with a breezy and cool afternoon with readings in the upper 60s.

  • Today: Sunshine back, breezy and cool
  • All week: Cooler-than-average temperatures
  • Late week: Rain chances on the rise

It’ll be clear and cold tonight. Lows will in the 30s across the mountains and foothills, where there could be some frost, to the lower 40s in Charlotte.

We’ll stay dry and cool Tuesday with a few more clouds around and highs holding in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The day probably starts dry, but clouds will increase as the day unfolds and rain is expected to develop during the afternoon. With more clouds and higher rain prospects, highs Wednesday may struggle to creep up much above the low to middle 60s.

Rain chances remain elevated for the second part of the work week while temperatures remain on the cool side of normal.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

