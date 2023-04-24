Cooler temps ahead of rain returning on Wednesday
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the chance of rain.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More sunshine today with a breezy and cool afternoon with readings in the upper 60s.
- Today: Sunshine back, breezy and cool
- All week: Cooler-than-average temperatures
- Late week: Rain chances on the rise
It’ll be clear and cold tonight. Lows will in the 30s across the mountains and foothills, where there could be some frost, to the lower 40s in Charlotte.
We’ll stay dry and cool Tuesday with a few more clouds around and highs holding in the upper 60s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The day probably starts dry, but clouds will increase as the day unfolds and rain is expected to develop during the afternoon. With more clouds and higher rain prospects, highs Wednesday may struggle to creep up much above the low to middle 60s.
Rain chances remain elevated for the second part of the work week while temperatures remain on the cool side of normal.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
