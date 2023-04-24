PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: 'Mass panic' after shots fired near South End nightlife venue

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired near a crowd of around 200 people caused “mass panic” early morning Sunday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

According to the report, the incident happened just after 12:34 a.m. near the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue.

An unknown person in a car started shooting near a crowd that was at an area nightlife venue. According to police, the gunfire caused the crowd of around 200 people “mass panic.”

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

