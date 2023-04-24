CMPD: ‘Mass panic’ after shots fired near South End nightlife venue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired near a crowd of around 200 people caused “mass panic” early morning Sunday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

According to the report, the incident happened just after 12:34 a.m. near the 200 block of Fairwood Avenue.

[Read also: Shooting incident under investigation in Kannapolis]

An unknown person in a car started shooting near a crowd that was at an area nightlife venue. According to police, the gunfire caused the crowd of around 200 people “mass panic.”

No injuries or arrests were reported.

Watch the latest WBTV news here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.